$0.21 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.40. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,447 shares of company stock worth $324,361. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

