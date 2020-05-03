$0.21 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.40. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,447 shares of company stock worth $324,361. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

