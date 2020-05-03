$0.36 EPS Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Centurylink posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 8,508,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,741. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Centurylink by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

