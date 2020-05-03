$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

