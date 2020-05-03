0Chain Price Reaches $0.0652 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $2,442.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

