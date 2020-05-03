122,005 Shares in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 122,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Spartan Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spartan Motors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spartan Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $499.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.