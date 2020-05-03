15,002 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $158.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.