1SG Market Capitalization Tops $576,705.84 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 64.6% lower against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. 1SG has a market capitalization of $576,705.84 and approximately $21.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00390995 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006076 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012437 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,223,532 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

