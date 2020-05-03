26,800 Shares in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Forty Seven as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

FTSV stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $60.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other Forty Seven news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,601 shares of company stock worth $30,609,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

