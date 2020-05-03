28,449 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. 3,045,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 88.62%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

