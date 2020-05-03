7,570 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $241.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

