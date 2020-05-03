AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 94.3% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.2% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

ABBV stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

