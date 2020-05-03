Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, CoinPlace and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.04156179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035424 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008818 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, ZBG, Bilaxy, YoBit, BitForex, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinPlace, CoinBene, DDEX, Indodax, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

