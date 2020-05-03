Acoin (ACOIN) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Acoin has a total market capitalization of $13,771.41 and approximately $13.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.