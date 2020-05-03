Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $17.98 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.02337242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.02779992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00536243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00693935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00080232 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00499933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

