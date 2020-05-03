ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $659,671.13 and $6,858.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,263,020 coins and its circulating supply is 84,121,010 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

