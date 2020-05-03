Adelphoi Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Adelphoi has a market cap of $207,479.38 and approximately $323.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

