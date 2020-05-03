AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,835,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

NYSE AGCO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.11. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

