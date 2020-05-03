AirSwap Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $54,251.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, OKEx, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

