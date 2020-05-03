All Sports 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $212,285.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, All Sports has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $7.50 and $10.39. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $212,285.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

