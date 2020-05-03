Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

