Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

