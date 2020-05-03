Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $297,880.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, RightBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,312,687 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Binance, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

