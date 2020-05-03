Amon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $858.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. In the last week, Amon has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $459,207.48 and $858.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.02306164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00194243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.