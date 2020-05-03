Analysts Anticipate Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.45 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CICC Research downgraded Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

QD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 2,278,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Qudian has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qudian by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Qudian by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

