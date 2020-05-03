Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 22.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Fastenal by 155.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 604.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 417,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 358,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

