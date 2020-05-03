Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Methanex reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 274,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $15.38 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

