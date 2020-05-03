AppCoins (APPC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $278,373.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $278,373.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

