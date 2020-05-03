ArbitrageCT Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $18,541.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.04156179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035424 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008818 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

