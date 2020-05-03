Artfinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $9.55 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

