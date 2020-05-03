Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

