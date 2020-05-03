ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 2.43

Media stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. ASX LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $61.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

