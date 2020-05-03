ATBCoin (ATB) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $42,016.70 and approximately $37,206.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,105.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.70 or 0.02885107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00644175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005095 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

