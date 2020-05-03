Atonomi (ATMI) Market Capitalization Hits $116,038.09

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $116,038.09 and approximately $97.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

