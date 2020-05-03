AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

