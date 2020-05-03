Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 28,668 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 56,826,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,485,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.