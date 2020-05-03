Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,923 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

