Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,576,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.