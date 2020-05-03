Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 1,771,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

