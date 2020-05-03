Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 4,030,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

