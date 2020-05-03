Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 19,429 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 5,846,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,065. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

