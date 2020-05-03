Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,156 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

