Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Smead Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,113 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 51,666,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,150,976. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

