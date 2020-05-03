Bata (BTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $220.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $41,191.79 and $220.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00537983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 193% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

