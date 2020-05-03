Beaxy Trading Up 2.4% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $1,302.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.36 or 0.04115750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00060674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035216 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011525 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008768 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,202 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

