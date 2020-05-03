Beetle Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,046.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $982,846.24 and $31,046.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $13.77 and $5.60. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00055272 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 224,467,709 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

