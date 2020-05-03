Binance USD Market Cap Reaches $180.65 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $180.65 million and approximately $99.73 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.04161051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00059830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035349 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004415 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 180,765,483 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

