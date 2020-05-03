BitBall (BTB) Price Up 117.3% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 146.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 117.3% against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $633,021.99 and approximately $167,424.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031584 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00036358 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,161.12 or 1.00611844 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00066807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000527 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,238,894 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

