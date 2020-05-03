Bitblocks 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,827.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $457,928.95 and approximately $1,827.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030739 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036686 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,780.60 or 1.00208391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000530 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 228,027,516 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

