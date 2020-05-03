Bitcloud Market Capitalization Reaches $87,540.39 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $87,540.39 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,162,232 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

