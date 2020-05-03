Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

